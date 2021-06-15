Scots to have their say on whether big stores should open on New Year’s Day

Scots are being asked for their views on whether major stores should be barred from opening on New Year’s Day.

The Scottish Government is consulting on whether to change the law to prevent large shops from opening for business on January 1 – as is already the case on Christmas Day.

The Scottish Government said the results would help ministers to decide whether they should make an order under the Christmas and New Year’s Day Trading (Scotland) Act 2007 to stop stores with 280 metres or more of floor space from opening up on January 1.

It comes after a petition was submitted to Holyrood, calling for bigger shops to be barred from trading on New Year’s Day.

Have your say on New Year’s Day trading. A new consultation has launched to gather views on whether larger shops should close on 1 January, as they do on Christmas Day. We’re particularly keen to hear from business, retailers and staff. Read more➡️https://t.co/jkSsQ2doj6 pic.twitter.com/fOPbhRpf4p — Scot Gov Economy (@scotgoveconomy) June 15, 2021

Retail businesses and their staff are being encouraged to have their say during the consultation, which runs until August 24.

Public finance minister, Tom Arthur, said: “The last year has shown how much we all rely on retailers and their staff who have supported the country during the pandemic.

“As we look at recovery and building a sustainable economy we need to consider what will support businesses and their staff in the future.

“Following a petition to the Scottish Parliament’s Public Petitions Committee calling for trading to be banned on New Year’s Day, the Scottish Government has been engaging with business groups, trades unions and others to understand what impact this would have on business and staff.

“This consultation will help us to determine whether the current law should change and restrict large retailers from trading on New Year’s Day, as they currently do on Christmas Day. ”

Mr Arthur continued: “The Scottish Government encourages everybody with an interest to complete this consultation to ensure their views are considered.”