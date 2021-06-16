Work to introduce low-emission zones in city centres restarts

Work to establish low-emission zones in Scottish cities is to restart, after being paused during the coronavirus pandemic.

Environment minister Mairi McAllan used Clean Air Day to confirm efforts to set up the areas, which more polluting vehicles will be barred from entering, are being recommenced.

The Scottish Government has already promised to set up the zones in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Ms McAllan said: “Improving air quality and in turn the health of our people and planet is an urgent priority for this Government and we’re taking action across the board to deliver this.

“We’re continuing work to deliver Scotland’s low-emission zones which will provide real benefits for thousands of people in Scotland’s cities.”

Environment minister Mairi McAllan said the zones will help cut pollution and boost people’s health (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The minister claimed that “in busy areas” the zones could reduce nitrogen oxides emissions “by as much as three-quarters”, claiming this as a “significant step forward for the wellbeing of our communities and environment”.

She added: “We will also soon publish our updated air quality strategy, setting out how Scotland can achieve the best air quality in Europe.

“To make that happen, we need more people to make the switch from cars to active travel and public transport, in line with easing of Covid restrictions.

“That’s why we’ve committed to reducing motor vehicle kilometres by 20% by 2030.

“That is backed by new funding of over £500 million over five years for active travel infrastructure, access to bikes and behaviour change schemes.

“We are also investing £500 million in funding for bus priority infrastructure to tackle the negative impacts of congestion on bus services, providing a positive alternative to the car.”