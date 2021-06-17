Daily Covid cases in Scotland hit highest number since late January

Scotland has recorded its highest number of new coronavirus cases in a day since late January.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there were four coronavirus patient deaths and 1,317 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The daily case number is the highest since the 1,330 recorded on January 27, amid the lockdown for the second wave of the virus.

The deaths recorded in the past 24 hours take the toll under this measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, to 7,688.

2,135,228 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,317 to 250,961 Sadly 4 more patients who tested positive have died (7,688 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/wUYbnXkg0m — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 17, 2021

The daily test positivity rate was 4.6%, up from 3.4% the previous day.

There were 140 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 133 on Tuesday.

Twelve people were in intensive care, down from 15 the previous day.

A total of 3,571,726 people have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,516,066 have had their second.