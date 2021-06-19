Views sought on fireworks and pyrotechnics Bill

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation ahead of new proposed legislation on fireworks and other pyrotechnics.

The consultation comes after a report from the fireworks review group recommended regulations on the sale and use of such products are strengthened.

New legislation would seek to create an offence of carrying a pyrotechnic device in public without justification, along with criminalising the sale of such devices or fireworks to those under the age of 18 and the creation of no firework zones.

Community safety minister Ash Denham said she was committed to ‘taking strong action’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

Members of the public are also being asked for their views on the extension of police powers to allow a stop-and-search provision for carrying pyrotechnics.

Community safety minister Ash Denham said: “Following the overwhelming results of the public consultation on fireworks that took place in 2019 it was clear fireworks are an important issue to the people of Scotland and that there is a strong appetite for change to improve safety.

“To help us consider the issue I appointed an independent review group of experts who concluded that a fundamental shift is needed in how fireworks are accessed and used.

“A number of the group’s recommendations required legislation and we have moved quickly to lay regulations which will see progress for communities across Scotland in time for this year’s fireworks period.

“The remaining review group recommendations require primary legislation, which is why we are publishing this consultation today.”

She added: “I am also seeking views on how we might reduce the misuse of pyrotechnic devices such as hand-held flares and smoke devices which represent a significant safety risk to anyone who comes into contact with them.

“I am committed to making our communities safer and to taking strong action now to avoid harm, distress and injury, and I would encourage everyone with an interest to have their say.”

Chief superintendent Linda Jones said the use of pyrotechnics in particular can cause injury, adding: “There is no safe way to operate pyrotechnics unless you are properly trained – leave it to the experts at organised events.”

David Hamilton, chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, said “scores” of police and members of the public have been injured by fireworks and pyrotechnics.

The consultation opens on Sunday and is due to close on August 15.