Bill extending Covid measures will be debated over just three days in Holyrood

The Bill to extend coronavirus measures by at least six months will be debated over just three days following a vote in Holyrood.

MSPs voted to treat the Coronavirus (Extension and Expiry) (Scotland) Bill as an emergency Bill, speeding up the parliamentary process to ensure it can be passed before the end of the session on Thursday.

However, some members implored the Scottish Government to continue to consult on the Bill, which would see some parts of emergency legislation passed last year extended to March 2022 and potentially even September 2022.

Tory chief whip Stephen Kerr argued against the accelerated timetable (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

On Tuesday, 87 MSPs voted to speed up the process, while 31 voted against.

Scottish Tory chief whip, Stephen Kerr, said: “This Bill should not be treated as an emergency Bill.”

He added: “The powers granted by the Coronavirus (Scotland) Acts do no run out until September 30 2021.

“So instead of steamrolling this Bill through in a few short hours over the next three days, the Government should use the summer recess to consult more widely on the proposed extension to the emergency provisions.”

The Bill will extend a number of provisions in the acts including allowing courts and tribunals to continue to act remotely and the increased notice period for evictions in the private and social rented sectors.

Meanwhile, measures to ensure marriages and civil partnerships could take place during the pandemic and emergency measures to protect children’s rights will be ended.

The Bill also allows for a further extension of the measures, if agreed by Holyrood, by another six months – meaning the Acts could be in place more than two years after they were passed.

Mr Kerr also said the full extent of the pandemic closer to the expiration of the powers is not yet known, and the Scottish Government should use the summer recess to better understand how the virus will develop.

“Thanks to the UK Government’s vaccine procurement and the tireless work of NHS staff and volunteers throughout the UK, more people are developing immunity each day,” he said.

“All the data is telling us that the vaccines are highly effective against all the known variants.”

He added: “As these powers will run on until at least March 2022, it would only be appropriate for this Parliament to debate and vote on an extension of these emergency powers after the Government has held a proper consultation and we have seen the impact of the continued vaccination rollout over the summer.”

In response, parliamentary business minister, George Adam, said: “We still live in extremely difficult times, there is still a pandemic happening in Scotland as we speak.

“To not have these powers in place at this stage would actually put things at risk and the idea of putting your hands in your pockets and looking to see what happens over the next couple of months is not a way forward as far as I’m concerned.”