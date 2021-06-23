Holyrood to be recalled during recess for Covid announcements

The Scottish Parliament will be recalled to allow coronavirus announcements to be made to MSPs, the Presiding Officer has announced.

Following meetings with party business managers, Alison Johnstone announced that the parliament will sit virtually on July 13 and August 3.

These meetings will allow the Scottish Government to confirm the easing of restrictions, which could see a move to Level 0 from July 19 and the end of all legal restrictions from August 9, as was announced earlier this week by the First Minister.

Our proposal is that the Scottish Parliament be recalled at 3-week intervals to scrutinise COVID updates from the First Minister. With recess meaning Parliament wouldn't sit until the 29th of August, MSPs wouldn't be able to question the FM on COVID for two whole months. https://t.co/clMOIYVFZf — Stephen Kerr MSP (@StephenKerrMSP) June 23, 2021

The move comes after the Scottish Tories chief whip Stephen Kerr urged the Presiding Officer to ensure time was made to hear from the First Minister ahead of the major decisions.

In a letter to MSPs, Ms Johnstone said: “I intend to recall the Parliament for virtual meetings on Tuesday 13 July and Tuesday 3 August to provide an opportunity for the Scottish Government to update the Parliament by way of a statement and for Members to have an opportunity to ask questions on that statement.

“These dates selected reflect the timings set out by the First Minister yesterday – some business managers had indicated that they would wish meetings to take place on the Mondays of the relevant week but I understand that decisions would not have been taken by the Government at that point in the week.”

The Presiding Officer also said she retained the option of recalling parliament if there are any “significant developments”.

Mr Kerr said: “Nicola Sturgeon must respect the Scottish Parliament and deliver any Covid statements to MSPs, not only to TV cameras.

“The First Minister should face scrutiny when making important decisions with huge consequences for people’s lives.

“I have asked the Presiding Officer to intervene and prevent the SNP Government from choosing when and how they face questions from the opposition.

“Our proposal would recall the Scottish Parliament for just a few days over the two-month recess, which is not a big inconvenience over an issue of such magnitude.”