Challenge SNP on trans issues during talks, Green members urge leaders

Members of the Scottish Greens have questioned why their party should agree to formal co-operation with the SNP, which they claim has “little to no respect for trans people”.

An open letter from 155 members to party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater calls on them to challenge the SNP over its record on trans issues.

The letter claims there are “gender-critical SNP representatives” at every level of the party despite defections to the Alba Party, and states: “These are representatives who have stoked the fire of trans panic in Scotland.”

With the Scottish Greens about to engage in talks on formalising a working arrangement with the SNP at Holyrood, members are also urging the leadership to demand the Government repeals the Prostitution Act of 2007 that criminalised the sale of sex in public.

The members have addressed their letter to Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater (PA)

Warning there is a “growing transphobia problem” in Scotland, the letter continues: “It is believed to this date that the SNP has not held a single member to account for transphobia despite multiple members breaking code of conduct.

“So we ask why would we entertain the idea of entering any sort of deal with a party that has little to no respect for trans people?”

On the call for the Prostitution Act to be scrapped, the letter argues there is an “over-prevalence of the trans community amongst people who sell sex, due to housing issues, lack of employment possibilities and social discrimination”.

The talks between Holyrood’s two pro-independence parties are due to take place over the summer recess, but Scottish Green rules require any pact to be approved by members.

Other issues members said in the letter that they want raised during negotiations is a commitment to reform trans healthcare to decrease waiting times, and progress on the legal identification of trans people through gender recognition certificates.

Over 150 SGP members have signed our open letter calling on the leadership and political cooperation working group to not forget our commitment to trans people during meetings with the SNP. Read our letter and signatures on our Medium post:https://t.co/YEaeHeZOQc — SGP Trans (@SgpTrans) June 22, 2021

They also call for the SNP “to clarify their lack of action towards members who continue to fall foul of their own description of what constitutes transphobia, and to commit to rectifying this with formal action taken against people who refuse to cease engaging in these hateful activities”.

However, internal polling by the Scottish Greens found members rank environmental issues such as a green economic recovery and a “just transition” away from fossil fuels as higher priorities.

Ms Slater said: “We have consulted our members on the aspects of our manifesto which should be prioritised in the co-operation talks.

“Equalities and trans rights were highlighted alongside many other areas, including economic recovery, tackling the climate emergency and restoring Scotland’s natural environment.

“We look forward to reaching agreement on a programme which delivers a fairer, greener Scotland.”

In response to a written question from Green MSP Gillian Mackay asking for an update on talks, Deputy First Minister John Swinney wrote: “As the First Minister advised Parliament on 26 May, the Scottish Government and the Scottish Green Party have committed to exploring opportunities for co-operation and joint working for the common good and to change the dynamic of our politics for the better in line with the founding principles of our Parliament.

“Since the First Minister’s announcement last month, the Scottish Government and the Scottish Greens have been engaging in positive discussions about a potential co-operation agreement, and have identified the subjects to be explored as part of this.

“Talks are covering the major challenges of this Parliament.

“This includes Scotland’s recovery from Covid, our response to the climate emergency, the constitution, public services, infrastructure, and building a fairer and more equal Scotland.

“Talks will continue over the summer and a further report will be provided to Parliament after the recess.”