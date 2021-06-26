Three Covid patient deaths and more than 2,800 new cases recorded in 24 hours

The deaths of three coronavirus patients and 2,836 new Covid cases have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,711.

A total of 33,569 tests reported results in the past 24 hours, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Saturday.

The daily test positivity rate was 8.9%, up from 6.9% the previous day.

The total number of people to have tested positive for the virus in Scotland is now 268,293.

There were 197 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19 – up nine in 24 hours – and 18 people in intensive care, up two.

So far, 3,730,101 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,666,827 have had their second.