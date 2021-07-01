Man arrested after ambulance crews assaulted

A man has been arrested after ambulance crews were assaulted while they were working in Ayr.

Paramedics were subjected to abusive behaviour shortly before 11pm on Tuesday night at an address on Wellington Square.

Police said a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear in court on Thursday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said any attacks against staff are reported to police.

Assaults on emergency workers in Ayrshire are on the rise. The debt of gratitude we owe to the Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and Ayrshire Police has never been greater, so now more than ever, please treat them with respect. This is utterly unacceptable.

A spokeswoman said: “Our dedicated staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and any abuse against them is unacceptable.

“Incidents like this will rightly be reported to the police.”

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain said: “Thankfully nobody has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident, but I would like to emphasise violence or any form of abusive behaviour is not part of our emergency service’s job and it will not be tolerated.

“Our police officers and partners work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and any incidents of this nature will be dealt with robustly.”