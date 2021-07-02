Sturgeon: Contact tracers ‘coping well’ with surging coronavirus cases

The contact tracing system is under pressure but “coping well” despite surging levels of new coronavirus infections, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

There have been a record-high 25,107 new cases identified over the last seven days and the First Minister pleaded for a collective effort “to try to stem the rising cases as much as possible”.

Her comments came amid warnings that the Test and Protect contact tracing system is unable to keep up with the dramatic increase in cases.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said the system is “reaching breaking point”, and she accused the Government of a “dereliction of duty” because of an apparent failure to prepare for an increase in cases as restrictions were eased.

Asked about the impact rising infections are having on contact tracing, Ms Sturgeon said the Government is working with Test and Protect “to support them to flex their resources to make sure they can cope”.

Speaking at a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing on Friday, she continued: “Test and Protect is under pressure but it’s coping well.

“It’s still meeting the WHO (World Health Organisation) target of 80% of cases dealt with, contact tracing done and in quarantine within 72 hours.

“But the pressure is there, and therefore for all of these reasons we have a collective need to try to stem the rising cases as much as possible.

“So that’s why I’m going to be pretty blunt today that all of us need to play our part in that.

“Hopefully that is just for another few weeks until we get the vaccination programme to where we need it to be.”

Speaking alongside Ms Sturgeon, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said there are “shortcuts” that can make the contact tracing process easier, such as people downloading the Protect Scotland app and asking people to fill out electronic forms identifying close contacts from the past 48 hours.

Before the briefing, Ms Baillie had flagged contact tracing figures she said show the proportion of Test and Protect cases closed within 24 hours halved from a peak of 80% in early April to 40% in June.

She said: “Once again our Test and Protect system is reaching breaking point.

“Staff are working tirelessly to keep on top of the growing number of cases but the system simply cannot cope.

“It did not come as a surprise to anyone that cases would increase as restrictions lift. The Government’s failure to prepare for this is a downright dereliction of duty.

THREAD: More evidence today that the @Scotgov test and protect system is in meltdown whilst Covid cases appear to be getting out of control. 1/5 — Jackie Baillie (@jackiebmsp) July 1, 2021

“If only the SNP spent as much time trying to improve these dismal figures as they do deciding how to spin them. Having a robust Test and Protect system in place is how we contain the virus in the future.

“We urgently need to put the resources in place to make sure Test and Protect is able to cope and bring the spread of the virus under control.”

Meanwhile Chris Littlejohn, deputy director of public health at NHS Grampian, said the health board’s contact tracers are not currently able to call all contacts due to the volume of cases.

He said: “The sheer number of cases we are seeing at present has led to a dramatic increase in the workload of our Test and Protect teams.

“Regrettably, this means we are not currently in position to contact-trace every positive test that comes into the system. We are prioritising those individuals most at risk from Covid-19 for telephone calls, those at lower risk will receive a text message with further guidance.

“If you don’t complete the form, supplied with your positive result, our teams will have to call you. Identifying your own contacts – making sure to include those people you live with – allows our team to concentrate on the more complex cases.

“I do not want people to think this diminishes the importance of identifying and managing the virus. This is a sensible and practical approach to managing the huge volume of cases being seen across the country.”