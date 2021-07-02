Hospitality firms hit out at Test and Protect ‘delays’

Hospitality firms in Scotland have hit out at the Test and Protect system, saying delays are forcing them to close pubs and restaurants.

The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG), which represents several large businesses in the sector, said there had been a lag in contact tracing teams getting in touch with business owners.

They said they agree with the principle of testing and tracing but called for an overhaul of the system.

The Scottish Government says Test and Protect continues to meet the international target for dealing with 80% of cases in 72 hours.

SHG spokesman Stephen Montgomery said: “As a system, it’s severely testing and it’s not necessarily protecting.

“There are two camps currently within Scottish hospitality, premises that are closed or those that will have to close. No-one will escape it and it’s primarily due to system delays.

“The lag in the Test and Protect teams coming back to businesses has forced operators to weigh up the cost of closure versus risk of infection.

“Responsible operators by nature of their trade are opting to shut, but at a cost of £15,000 per average-sized business with much needed turnover being lost, this is not viable.

“Tragically, for smaller owners, it is pushing them even deeper into the red, and to the point of no return.”

One business owner represented by the SHG said his company had decided to close venues unilaterally because they had observed virus transmission between staff.

Nic Wood, of the Signature group, said there had been an almost total lack of contact from Test and Protect when staff members tested positive.

He also said that in these situations, Test and Protect had missed people who should have been identified as close contacts.

Mr Wood told the PA news agency: “We’ve got to the point now where there’s almost no reaction (from Test and Protect) at all.

“So we’re having to do this ourselves.

“Track and trace aren’t alerting us to any positive PCR tests any of our staff are having.

“It’s not just a little bit behind, there’s nothing at all.

“The very first test we had, we had track and trace contact us and get the people that person was in contact with wrong.

“We went and reviewed it on our CCTV footage and we established who they actually had been in contact with and told them to isolate.

“After that we haven’t had track and trace contact us once.”

Nicola Sturgeon was asked about the SHG’s concerns at the Government coronavirus briefing on Friday.

She said: “Test and Protect is working really well under huge pressure.

“But the more demand, the more that pressure is going to be, so I’m not trying to say there are no issues here.

“But it is meeting the WHO 80% target.”

The First Minister added she had only recently been made aware of the SHG’s concerns and said national clinical director Jason Leitch would contact them further.

She continued: “If you are running a restaurant, and one chef in a fairly small kitchen tests positive, you probably don’t need Test and Protect to tell you that the second chef is likely to be a close contact.

“So you would kick that in straight away. But in any event, 10 days is the isolation period regardless of how long Test and Protect takes to tell you.”