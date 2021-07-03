Service for young people with very complex needs receives £280,000 funding

An essential service for young people with very complex needs has received £280,000 of Scottish Government funding.

The Interventions for Vulnerable Youth (Ivy) project provides psychological and social work support to 12 to 18-year-olds who present a serious risk of harm to themselves or others.

It focuses on their social, emotional and behavioural needs.

The service, hosted by child and youth care charity Kibble, has supported more than 270 children and young people since it was established in 2013.

Kibble and Ivy clinical director Dan Johnson said: “The pandemic has made it harder for services to reach those children and young people who need it most.

“With funding from the Scottish Government, Ivy can continue to help young people and families access the right kind of support at the right time.”

Children’s Minister Clare Haughey said: “It is vital that children and young people with such complex needs get the support they need.

“I am pleased that we have committed to funding Ivy in 2021-22 so the service can continue to provide expert help.”