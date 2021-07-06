Holyrood committee to consider outlawing gay conversion therapy

A Holyrood committee is to consider calls for controversial gay conversion therapy to made a criminal offence.

The Scottish Parliament’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee is looking at the issue after a petition seeking to outlaw such practices was backed by more than 5,500 people.

Now the committee is urging people to get in touch with their views on the issue.

Committee convener, Joe FitzPatrick, said the consultation was asking people if making conversion therapy – which attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity – a criminal offence was the “right way forward”.

He said: “Conversion therapy is a practice which has deeply impacted upon members of the LGBT+ community in Scotland.

“This petition is calling for conversion therapy to be made a criminal offence. We are, therefore, seeking views on whether this would be the right way forward and whether the Scottish Government should take steps to end the practice, within the powers available to it.

“The committee also wants suggestions on our next steps as we consider this petition. We particularly want to know who you think we should speak to about this important issue and who we need to hear from.”

The consultation runs until August 13.