Covid cases surge again with almost 3,800 new infections recorded

Just under 3,800 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, 1,400 more than the previous day and after several days of falling infection numbers.

The deaths of five coronavirus patients have also been recorded, meaning the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,740.

The Scottish Government data for Wednesday indicates the daily test positivity rate is 10%, down from 10.2% the previous day.

2,314,602 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 3,799 to 303,647 Sadly 5 more patients who tested positive have died (7,740 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/f9W4GqEyPt — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 7, 2021

The number of positive cases, 3,799, is up from 2,363 announced on Tuesday and the first increase since a record high of 4,234 on Thursday July 1.

A total of 387 people were in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 41 in 24 hours, with 34 patients in intensive care, up two.

So far, 3,890,176 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,808,902 have had their second.

Meanwhile, data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows 21 Covid-related deaths were recorded in Scotland in the past week, an increase of four on the previous seven days.

NRS director of statistical services Pete Whitehouse said: “The death rate continues to rise slightly but the number of deaths compared to the number of Covid-19 cases remains low.

“Four deaths were aged under 65, six were aged 65-74 and there were 11 deaths in people aged 75 or over. Nine were female and 12 were male.”

As at 4 July 2021, 10,189 COVID-related deaths registered. 21 registered in the latest week, 4 more than previous week. Fifteen deaths in hospitals; 4 deaths in care homes; 2 deaths at home or in a non-institutional setting. https://t.co/3mCB7h1jDd #NRSStats #COVID-19 #pandemic pic.twitter.com/bAG4mNnI5a — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) July 7, 2021

Falkirk Council area saw the highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in the week to July 4 with four, followed by Glasgow with three, while Clackmannanshire, Perth and Kinross and South Lanarkshire all had two.

There was one death in each of the following council areas: Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee, East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and South Ayrshire.

Fifteen of the deaths occurred in hospitals, four were in care homes, and two were in a home or a non-institutional setting.

The figures, published by the NRS on Wednesday, cover the week from June 28 to July 4.

It means that as of Sunday, 10,189 deaths have now been registered in Scotland with Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate.

The NRS statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.