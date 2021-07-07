Action needed as NHS faces ‘high pressure’ due to Covid surge – BMA

Action is needed within days to tackle “a very high level of pressure” on the NHS in Scotland due to the surge in coronavirus cases, BMA Scotland has warned.

The doctors’ trade union said hospitals may have to consider cancelling elective treatment unless measures are taken to ease pressure on staff.

It comes after Raigmore Hospital in Inverness announced it had reached capacity and declared “code black status” – halting all non-urgent elective surgery.

Last week, NHS Tayside also said its services were becoming very busy as Covid-19 patients increased.

Dr Lewis Morrison, BMA Scotland chair, told the BBC’s Lunchtime Live radio programme that decisions needed to be made quickly regarding staff absences due to the requirement to self-isolate.

He said: “Raigmore is an example of what might well happen in other places in the NHS in Scotland if we don’t take some action to deal with what is a very high level of pressure on healthcare, both in general practice and in hospitals, combined with rising Covid cases leading to a quite large number of staff having to self-isolate as contacts.”

Dr Morrison said any change in self-isolation policies for double-vaccinated healthcare staff would have to be safe for patients and staff themselves.

He said meetings were going ahead within the Scottish Government “with some urgency” on the issue.

Dr Morrison continued: “Within the next few days I think some sort of decision needs to be made to assure the continuity of healthcare services in areas under these kind of pressures.

“It’s as urgent as that I think.”