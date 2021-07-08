Concerns that England’s coronavirus Freedom Day could cause confusion for Scots

Nicola Sturgeon has outlined fears that England’s coronavirus Freedom Day could spark some confusion among Scots over which restrictions remain north of the border.

The First Minister spoke about her concern that the “domination of coverage” from England – where all restrictions are being lifted from July 19 – could “confuse the message here”.

While Ms Sturgeon still hopes to go ahead with a planned easing on the same date, she stressed that Scotland would still have some restrictions in place at that point.

The wearing of face coverings, for example, will continue to be required in Scotland “even if it is not in England”, she said.

Face coverings will still be required in Scotland after July 19, Nicola Sturgeon said (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The First Minister was pressed on the issue during a coronavirus briefing, where she was asked if she fears the removal of all restrictions south of the border could make Scots less cautious.

“That has always been a worry,” she said.

“If we are going at different paces and doing things in slightly different order … the sheer domination of the coverage from England into Scotland in a media sense can confuse the messaging here and perhaps give people the idea that things are being advised that are not being advised.”

Ms Sturgeon revealed that, earlier in the pandemic, when the Scottish Government was staging daily briefings “one of the reasons was just to try to make sure there was a constant, regular source of the advice that was extant in Scotland at any particular point”.

She said this was also why she was “taking the time today to just remind people” that the change planned in Scotland for July 19 “is not the same change as is being made in England on July 19, which is a complete lifting of everything”.

And she added: “Obviously, you will hear a lot from us to just remind people that, from July 19, we will still be required to wear facing coverings in Scotland, even if it’s not in England.”