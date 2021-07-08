Sturgeon: Contact tracing system improving after struggling with surge in cases

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted Scotland’s contact tracing system is still coping despite falling below World Health Organisation (WHO) standards for the past two weeks.

Test and Protect only managed to reach 65.1% of infected people’s close contacts within 72 hours in the week ending June 27 and 73.1% the following week – both below the WHO target of 80%.

The First Minister admitted contact tracing “fell below” the desired standard and blamed the surge in case numbers for putting pressure on the system.

But Ms Sturgeon said she believes that “over the last few days the performance of Test and Protect has started to go up again”, thanks in part to changes in how it operates.

Contact tracers no longer have to try and reach secondary contacts and texting rather than calling has become the default for all but the most complex and high-risk cases.

Speaking during a coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said: “Test and Protect has been operating really well and is still operating well, but it’s always going to be under pressure when cases rise because the volume of work that is doing increases and we flex the resources there to cope with that.

“Over the last week in particular as case numbers went up, it came under particular pressure and some changes have been made that allow it to be more productive and efficient, but also leads to people being contacted more quickly.

“But the most important thing we can do to allow Test and Protect, or our healthcare system more widely, to cope is to get case numbers down.”

Asked about the latest Public Health Scotland figures that show Test and Protect had missed the 80% WHO target, Ms Sturgeon said: “It had been coping.

“There was a period of days which were reflected in yesterday’s figures where clearly that pressure was much greater and the contact times fell below where we want them to be.

“Through the national contact tracing centre we are increasing resources but also modifying the approaches that Test and Protect is taking to contact tracing to allow it to get through more cases and for people to be contacted more quickly.

2,323,350 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 2,802 to 306,449 Sadly 4 more patients who tested positive have died (7,744 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/JSt1tk74Oj — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 8, 2021

“So we’re not standing back, we are – on an ongoing basis – making changes, and I think over the last few days the performance of Test and Protect has started to go up again.”

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed the Scottish Government is reviewing the self-isolation policy in light of the vaccination rollout, given the “burden” on individuals and business when people have to quarantine regardless of symptoms or infection.

“Does vaccination allow us now to take a different approach, not to positive cases and not to people with symptoms, but to close contacts who are not symptomatic?,” Ms Sturgeon pondered.

“Does vaccination and testing allow us to reduce the burden of self-isolation?

“That is actively under consideration and I will see more about that shortly.”