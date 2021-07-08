Criminals behind shooting of Dutch journalist have links to Scotland, claims MSP

Criminals suspected of being involved in the shooting of a Dutch journalist have links to organised crime in Scotland, a journalist turned MSP has claimed.

Russell Findlay, who was a reporter before being voted in as a Tory MSP in May’s Holyrood election, has lodged a motion in the Scottish Parliament paying tribute to Peter de Vries, who was shot in Amsterdam earlier this week.

Mr de Vries had been acting as an adviser to a former gang member who is testifying against Ridouan Taghi – said to have been one of the most wanted men in the Netherlands before being arrested in Dubai two years ago.

Mr Findlay claimed Taghi has links to a major Scottish gang, which is also linked to the Irish Kinahan drugs gang.

Flowers mark the spot in Amsterdam where Peter de Vries was shot (Peter Dejong/AP)

The MSP said: “Over the past 15 years, at least one Scottish organised crime group has forged alliances with both the Taghi and Kinahan international drug trafficking gangs.

“The leader of the Glasgow-based gang fled Scotland for his own safety 15 years ago and ended up in Marbella where these connections were made and have flourished.

“Peter R de Vries was targeted because he was effectively exposing and disrupting these cowardly criminals.

“It should concern everyone that a journalist in a western European democracy can be targeted by organised crime.

“I have lodged a motion in the Scottish Parliament paying tribute to his courage and urging the authorities to crack down on these gangs.

“I hope that Mr de Vries makes a full recovery and that those responsible are brought to justice.”