Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

£50m Government cash pledged for green bus fund

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 2:34 pm
The Scottish Government has said the fund is likely to increase next year (Transport Scotland/PA)
The Scottish Government has said the fund is likely to increase next year (Transport Scotland/PA)

A £50 million fund has been announced to decarbonise Scotland’s bus fleet.

The Scottish Zero Emission Bus (ScotZEB) Challenge Fund was launched on Thursday by transport minister Graeme Dey.

Mr Dey said while the £50 million of Scottish Government cash is being pledged for the rest of 2021, the figure is likely to increase for next year.

“To accelerate progress towards a zero emission bus fleet, we committed to convene a meeting of the Bus Decarbonisation Taskforce within our first 100 days,” he said.

“The Scottish Government has come to the table with an evolved offer for zero emission bus funding – building on the experience of previous schemes and designed in a way that maximises opportunities to attract sustainable financing and encourage innovative ways of doing so.

“£50 million is available in 2021 to help drive a green recovery, responding to the global climate emergency and to improve air quality.

“I’m excited to see results from the ScotZEB Challenge Fund and expect to offer a larger pot of funding in 2022 once it demonstrates its success.”

The fund will act as a replacement for other cash injections, according to the Scottish Government.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal