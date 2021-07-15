Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ministers urged to be ‘more ambitious’ on affordable housing despite £3bn pledge

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 12:05 am
Campaigners at Shelter Scotland said ministers need to be ‘more ambitious’ on affordable housing Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Scottish Government has been told it needs to be more “ambitious” on housing – despite announcing more than £3.2 billion of cash to boost the supply of affordable homes.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said the funding – to be shared between Scotland’s councils over the next five years – would give the sector the “certainty and assurance” needed to help meet Government housing targets.

Ministers want to build 100,000 affordable homes across Scotland by 2032, with at least 70% of them available for social rent from either councils or housing associations.

Glasgow City Council, Scotland’s largest local authority, will get the most cash – £537 million – over the period.

In contrast, the Orkney Islands will receive less than £18 million over the five years.

Ms Robison said that since the SNP came to power in 2007, more than 102,000 affordable homes have been constructed.

She added: “Building on this, our aim is to deliver 100,000 affordable homes by 2032, with at least 70% of these for social rent.”

However Alison Watt, director of the housing charity Shelter Scotland, said that despite building “the most homes in a generation” the current Government has not done “enough to close the gap between supply and demand”.

Ms Watt said: “We need to be more ambitious. Pledging to build 100,000 new affordable homes in the next decade is a good start, but it’s not quite good enough.

“It will leave too many people waiting for the permanent homes they need.”

She said ministers need to accelerate plans for social housing “so fewer people are waiting for the home they need”.

Shelter Scotland said 37,100 council and housing association properties should be built in the areas with “greatest need” by 2025.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said the cash will help deliver the ‘ambitious’ affordable housing target (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She argued: “Building more quality social homes in the right places will tackle the root cause of homelessness, reduce child poverty and inequality, improve health, create jobs, help Scotland meet its climate targets and support economic growth.”

Her comments came as Ms Robison stressed the need to “continued collaboration across the private and public sectors” on housing.

The minister added: “I’m pleased to be increasing significantly the available affordable housing grant funding for council areas to help with this important work.

“The five-year allocations will provide the certainty and assurance the housing sector needs to deliver the ambitious affordable homes target set out in our Housing to 2040 strategy.”

Councillor Gail Macgregor, resources spokeswoman for the local authority body Cosla, welcomed the funding commitment.

She said: “The priority for councils, and housing associations, is ensuring rent affordability and warm, safe, comfortable homes for current and future tenants.

“As we look to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, councils are working side by side with their communities. We maintain a focus on our shared ambitions around tackling child poverty and climate change, alongside building more houses.”

