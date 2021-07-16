Covid deaths down to five after hitting four-month high

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland have dropped back down to five in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It comes after Thursday’s data from the Scottish Government reported 19 deaths – the highest number since March 11 this year, when 22 were recorded.

The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,796.

Friday’s figures also reveal 2,047 new cases of Covid-19 – another slight dip on the previous few days – despite the daily test positivity rate being 8.5%, up from 6.6% the previous day.

A total of 532 people were in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 11 in 24 hours, with 48 of these patients in intensive care, up one.

So far, 3,963,502 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,940,202 have had their second.

Meanwhile, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures suggest around one in 90 people in Scotland are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 10.

The figure is up from one in 100 in the previous week and the highest level since the ONS infection survey began in Scotland at the end of October.

(PA Graphics)

Scotland will move to Level 0 of its coronavirus restrictions on Monday.

As well as this milestone, the Covid vaccination centre at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow will close after the weekend as the focus moves to community drop-ins and mobile facilities.

The venue, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon received both her AstraZeneca jabs, is being handed back in preparation for the Cop26 UN climate change conference later this year.