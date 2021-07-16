Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Families receive almost £12m to help cover back-to-school costs

By Press Association
July 17, 2021, 12:04 am
More than 145,000 youngsters across Scotland will receive grants to help with the costs of going back to school (Ben Birchall/PA)
More than 145,000 youngsters across Scotland will receive grants to help with the costs of going back to school (Ben Birchall/PA)

More than 145,000 children across Scotland will benefit from increased cash grants to help cover the cost of school uniforms.

Figures from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice) show grants totalling £11.8 million will help hard-up families kit their children out for the new school term.

Increased payments mean eligible families receive £120 for each youngster at primary school and £150 per child attending secondary school.

School pupils
Families will receive £120 per primary pupil and £150 for each child at secondary school (PA)

A total of 145,080 youngsters across Scotland are expected to benefit, according to Spice.

SNP MSP Natalie Don said the school clothing grant helps families buy clothes, shoes and other necessary equipment.

She added: “Meeting the costs of buying school clothes can be very challenging for thousands of families and the SNP Scottish Government has increased the school clothing grant to ensure every child in Scotland doesn’t miss out.”

