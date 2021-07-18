Sturgeon calls for caution in easing as 1,735 Covid cases reported in Scotland

Some 1,735 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours in Scotland, figures show.

Forty-six people were in intensive care and 511 in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, Scottish Government figures published on Sunday afternoon show.

2,390,353 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,735 to 329,387 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,800 Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/sDr6TMBXlb — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 18, 2021

The figures show a decrease on numbers published on Saturday afternoon, which recorded 2,317 new cases, with 49 people in intensive care and 517 in hospital in the 24 hours preceding their publication.

There were no new reported deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus, according to Sunday’s figures, but the Government noted register offices are generally closed at weekends.

The overall death toll, under the measure of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, remains at 7,800.

In response to the statistics, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said talk of “Freedom Day” as it has been dubbed in England, was “not sensible” given the high daily numbers.

1/ As this chart shows, cases in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 are falling, but still too high. To talk of tomorrow as ‘freedom day’ (🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 only remember) is not sensible IMO, given current situation. Vaccines going well and do offer route through – but as we vaccinate, we must ease up gradually…/ pic.twitter.com/ZCo4V8T40x — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 18, 2021

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “As this chart shows, cases in (Scotland) are falling, but still too high.

“To talk of tomorrow as ‘freedom day’ (England only remember) is not sensible IMO, given current situation.

“Vaccines going well and do offer route through – but as we vaccinate, we must ease up gradually.”

2/ If you live in or visiting 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 please abide by remaining safety measures. Stick to group limits, keep 1m distance in public places, wear face masks, wash hands etc. While we vaccinate, these measures help keep us safe. More info available at https://t.co/epNFvghFjx — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 18, 2021

She added: ” If you live in or visiting (Scotland) please abide by remaining safety measures.

“Stick to group limits, keep 1m distance in public places, wear face masks, wash hands etc.

“While we vaccinate, these measures help keep us safe. More info available at gov.scot.”

A total of 2,390,353 people in Scotland have been tested for coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, with the number confirmed as positive at 329,387.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures suggest around one in 90 people in Scotland are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 10.

The figure is up from one in 100 in the previous week and the highest level since the ONS infection survey began in Scotland at the end of October.

Overall, 3,976,022 people have received the first dose of the vaccination and 2,966,054 have had their second dose.

Scotland will move to Level 0 of its coronavirus restrictions on Monday.