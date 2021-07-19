Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

NHS Louisa Jordan to be fully decommissioned on Monday

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 4:02 am
The hospital was created last year as the first wave of coronavirus hit Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
An emergency hospital created at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic will be fully decommissioned on Monday after not seeing any patients with the virus.

Opened in April last year, the Scottish Government ordered the NHS Louisa Jordan to be created inside the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) in Glasgow as cases began to spiral during the first wave of the virus.

But the emergency hospital was not stood down until earlier this year, instead being used as the venue for 32,000 medical appointments, training 6,900 members of staff and more than 500 blood donations.

Its final iteration, however, would be its most important – as staff at the facility provided 370,000 vaccines to the people of Glasgow.

The Louisa Jordan will now be disassembled as the venue prepares to be one of the main sites of the Cop26 climate conference later this year.

Jill Young, the chief executive of the Louisa Jordan, said: “With the closure of both the hospital and vaccination centre, NHS Louisa Jordan leaves an incredible and lasting legacy for the people of Scotland.

NHS Louisa Jordan interior
The hospital was later used as a vaccination centre for the people of Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

“So far a total of £4 million worth of equipment has been redistributed across other NHS Boards and healthcare teaching colleges.

“From our experience, we have also developed a fully comprehensive delivery and operational manual to ensure that our health service can quickly and efficiently respond should there ever be a future need for an emergency hospital.

“We cannot express big enough thank you to everyone involved in the lifespan of NHS Louisa Jordan.

“Through set up, providing outpatients, diagnostic imaging services and vaccinations – they have made a real and positive difference to the lives of so many people from across the country in what has been an anxious, challenging time for all.”

