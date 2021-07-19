Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Tories call for action as Scotland roads ‘plagued by potholes’

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 12:05 am
Scotland’s roads are ‘plagued by potholes’, the Tories claimed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s roads are “plagued by potholes”, the Tories claimed, as figures show the number of these is five times higher than when the SNP came to power.

There were a total of 20,988 potholes recorded across the country in 2020-21, according to figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives.

That is down slightly on the previous year’s total of 21,115 – but compares to just 3,981 in 2007-08, the year the SNP first formed the government.

Scottish Conservative MSP Miles Briggs called for a dedicated Pothole Fund to be established (Jane Barlow/PA)

The figures were revealed in an answer to a written parliamentary question from the Conservatives.

To help deal with the problem, the Tories demanded ministers to set up a dedicated £200 million Pothole Fund for road maintenance over the course of this parliamentary term.

Conservative local government spokesman Miles Briggs said the figures “reveal the stark decline in the state of Scotland’s roads under the SNP”.

Mr Briggs said: “Streets all over the country are plagued by potholes. The impact on family finances is substantial, driving up the costs of owning a car.

“We are calling for a £200 million Pothole Fund over the course of the Parliament so that local areas can take direct action to halt the spiralling condition of our roads under the SNP.”

