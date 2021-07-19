Tories call for action as Scotland roads ‘plagued by potholes’

Scotland’s roads are “plagued by potholes”, the Tories claimed, as figures show the number of these is five times higher than when the SNP came to power.

There were a total of 20,988 potholes recorded across the country in 2020-21, according to figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives.

That is down slightly on the previous year’s total of 21,115 – but compares to just 3,981 in 2007-08, the year the SNP first formed the government.

Scottish Conservative MSP Miles Briggs called for a dedicated Pothole Fund to be established (Jane Barlow/PA)

The figures were revealed in an answer to a written parliamentary question from the Conservatives.

To help deal with the problem, the Tories demanded ministers to set up a dedicated £200 million Pothole Fund for road maintenance over the course of this parliamentary term.

Conservative local government spokesman Miles Briggs said the figures “reveal the stark decline in the state of Scotland’s roads under the SNP”.

Mr Briggs said: “Streets all over the country are plagued by potholes. The impact on family finances is substantial, driving up the costs of owning a car.

“We are calling for a £200 million Pothole Fund over the course of the Parliament so that local areas can take direct action to halt the spiralling condition of our roads under the SNP.”