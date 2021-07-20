Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Most Covid-19 hospital admissions are unvaccinated, adviser says

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 4:41 pm
Many hospital patients are under 40 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Many hospital patients are under 40 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Most people being admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 are unvaccinated, a Scottish Government adviser has said.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Nicola Steedman also said two-thirds of coronavirus cases were unvaccinated.

She was quoting Public Health Scotland data from late June and early July.

During the latest wave of the pandemic, younger people have made up a larger proportion of cases than in earlier periods.

Coronavirus – Wed Jul 7, 2021
Dr Nicola Steedman (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Dr Steedman said: “Two-thirds of positive cases of Covid were in unvaccinated individuals.

“In terms of Covid-positive admissions, 51.6% were in unvaccinated individuals, of which 70% were under 40.

“So what we are certainly seeing is that risk – as we would expect from the vaccine efficacy – is much, much higher in those who are unvaccinated.”

She said the vaccines were more than 90% effective against hospital admission after two doses.

The latest data had not provided any surprises in terms of the effectiveness of a single dose versus two doses, she said.

Discussing the lower levels of vaccine uptake among younger people, particularly young males, she said this trend had emerged in a number of different vaccination programmes.

She said: “We often think that we are invincible when we’re younger, we think that our risk of becoming seriously ill is much less.

“With Covid that’s true, but it is not zero, it is very far from zero and young people do become seriously ill from Covid.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal