Graham Linehan joins ‘Women Won’t Wheesht’ protesters in Glasgow Green

Comedy writer Graham Linehan has joined protesters in Scotland campaigning against proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act.

The rally in Glasgow Green was organised by the For Women Scotland group for Tuesday after the court date of one activist was postponed.

According to the group’s website they were formed in June 2018 “amid growing unease about how women’s rights would be affected by the Scottish Government’s plans to reform the Gender Recognition Act to allow for self-declaration of sex”.

Not going to lie, this was a highlight! What an absolutely fantastic day! #WomenWontWheesht pic.twitter.com/MSWmeEt4Xm — Parents Across Scotland (@AcrossParents) July 20, 2021

It also says analysis of responses to a Government consultation in 2019 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic with no action being taken until after May’s election.

Two months on from the vote, Tuesday’s event attracted dozens of protesters at Glasgow Green.

Linehan was pictured with some activists on social media having breakfast in the city centre before heading east to the park.

There, he and other campaigners spoke to the crowd who gathered.

One of those attending, who runs the Parents Across Scotland account on Twitter, told the PA news agency: “I attended as I am concerned about women and children’s position in Scotland and across the world.

“Our voices are being silenced and our rights undermined and removed in the name of inclusivity.

“I’m just amazed that this is happening in the one of the most ‘progressive’ countries in the world.

“People are starting to wake up to what’s going on, but women are still dismissed as irrational and exaggerating what’s happening.”