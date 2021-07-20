Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Culture Secretary meets Martin Compston as he visits set of The Rig

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 5:48 pm Updated: July 20, 2021, 5:50 pm
Angus Robertson met Martin Compston and Emily Hampshire (Scottish Government)
The Culture Secretary has pledged to support the screen industry in Scotland, after he met with stars Martin Compston and Iain Glen on the set of an upcoming Amazon Prime TV show.

Angus Roberston toured the set of The Rig at Bath Road studios in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Filming for the supernatural thriller, set on the fictional Kishorn Bravo oil rig, began earlier this year.

Directed by John Strickland, it stars Compston, Glen, Emily Hampshire and Mark Bonnar.

The production was backed by a £500,000 fund from the Scottish Government.

Mr Robertson said: “What a thrill to visit the set of a major television drama being shot here in the heart of Scotland’s capital, and it was a pleasure to meet the talented cast and crew.

“Working closely with Screen Scotland, I firmly believe that we are providing a foundation for a sustainable base of Scottish companies and talent to create more projects and productions that draw on Scotland’s culture and imagination.

“We are focused on building the skills, talent, support system and infrastructure to capitalise on unprecedented interest in production in Scotland and further develop a sustainable creative economy.

“It was also a pleasure to meet the trainees on set – highly skilled, talented people, drawn from a diverse range of backgrounds, are key to the ongoing success of film and TV production.”

