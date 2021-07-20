Culture Secretary meets Martin Compston as he visits set of The Rig

The Culture Secretary has pledged to support the screen industry in Scotland, after he met with stars Martin Compston and Iain Glen on the set of an upcoming Amazon Prime TV show.

Angus Roberston toured the set of The Rig at Bath Road studios in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Filming for the supernatural thriller, set on the fictional Kishorn Bravo oil rig, began earlier this year.

Directed by John Strickland, it stars Compston, Glen, Emily Hampshire and Mark Bonnar.

The production was backed by a £500,000 fund from the Scottish Government.

The @scotgov support for the screen industry was underlined today as Culture Secretary @AngusRobertson visited the set of @primevideouk drama The Rig in Leith. Mr Robertson met crew, trainees and cast members including Martin Compston and Emily Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/aG0McfMMZs — Scot Gov Culture (@culturescotgov) July 20, 2021

Mr Robertson said: “What a thrill to visit the set of a major television drama being shot here in the heart of Scotland’s capital, and it was a pleasure to meet the talented cast and crew.

“Working closely with Screen Scotland, I firmly believe that we are providing a foundation for a sustainable base of Scottish companies and talent to create more projects and productions that draw on Scotland’s culture and imagination.

“We are focused on building the skills, talent, support system and infrastructure to capitalise on unprecedented interest in production in Scotland and further develop a sustainable creative economy.

“It was also a pleasure to meet the trainees on set – highly skilled, talented people, drawn from a diverse range of backgrounds, are key to the ongoing success of film and TV production.”