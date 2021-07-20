Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Centre for sexual assault victims praised by Justice Secretary

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 12:07 am
Keith Brown visited the facility on Tuesday (Michael Gillen/PA)
Keith Brown visited the facility on Tuesday (Michael Gillen/PA)

A centre for sexual assault victims has been praised by the Justice Secretary as a “beacon” of the model he would like to see across Scotland.

The Meadows, based at Larbert near Falkirk, provides a comprehensive range of services and support for adults and children who have experienced rape, sexual assault or gender-based violence, including victims of historic sexual abuse.

Victims no longer have to have an examination at Falkirk Police Station as the centre brings together a number of services including forensic-medical examination services, video and interview facilities and a separate area for children.

The Meadows is seen as a blueprint for other Sexual Assault Response Coordination Services across Scotland.

The centres, which are designed to provide a comfortable, less clinical environment with improved facilities for healthcare forensic medical examinations and interviews, are being rolled out across the country, supported by £10 million of Scottish Government funding.

Following a visit to The Meadows on Tuesday, Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “The health and wellbeing of sexual assault victims must be our priority if justice is truly to be served.

”To enable victims to come forward it is vital that they are treated with compassion, respect and are properly supported from the moment any sexual assault is reported.

“Pioneering facilities like The Meadows are a beacon of the model we would like to see across Scotland.

“It has been recognised nationally as a model of best practice and provides a comprehensive, responsive, person centred, and trauma informed service to victims in a safe and comfortable environment during a distressing time.

“It is clear from this visit the excellent and important work all the staff do, and I’d like to thank each and every one for their tireless commitment to improving the care and support available for sexual assault victims.”

Keith Brown visiting The Meadows
The centres provide a less clinical environment (Michael Gillen/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector David MacGregor, of Police Scotland, said the centre provides “pivotal” support to both adults and children who have experienced rape or sexual assault.

He said: “The facility also allows police to move forensic medical examination suites into a local NHS community-based facility where victims have access to a number of key services.

“Police Scotland is committed to tackling all forms of sexual crimes and we will continue to work with our partners at the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland to offer people the best services specific to their needs.”

The £10 million of Scottish Government funding was for the four-year period 2018-2019 to 2021-22.

Hazel Somerville, NHS Forth Valley Gender Based Violence lead, said: “More than 100 people have accessed support and services at The Meadows since April 2019.

“As well as providing important initial examination services we also provide a wide range of emotional health care support.

“We’re delighted to see the approach we have taken in NHS Forth Valley being adopted in other parts of Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal