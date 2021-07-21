Funding increased for scheme tackling fuel poverty and climate change

A scheme which aims to tackle climate change and make a “tangible and positive difference” to people’s lives is to receive more funding.

The Scottish Government’s Area Based Scheme (ABS) will receive more than £64 million in 2021-22 – up from £55 million the previous year.

The money will go towards its work to improve energy efficiency in homes and communities suffering from fuel poverty, which impacts almost a quarter (24.6%) of all households.

It comes as the Scottish Government is committed to spending £1.6 billion over the next five years to transform the energy efficiency of buildings as part of its climate change efforts.

More than 100,000 homes have already benefited from improvements made through ABS since it was launched in 2013, with households saving £900 million on energy bills over the period while reducing CO2 emissions by 3.4 million tonnes.

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We are wholly committed to ending Scotland’s contribution to climate change and, crucially, doing so in a way that is fair for everyone and leaves no-one behind.

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson announced increased funding for the scheme (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Reducing emissions from heating our homes is one of the most important things we can do to ensure we become a net-zero society by 2045. It will require us all to take action and everyone across Scotland will need to play their part in making sure our homes and buildings are fit for a net-zero future.

“We are committed to rapidly scaling-up action, but doing so in a way that ensures that our fuel poverty objectives and our commitment to tackling climate change work together, ensuring a fair and just transition to net-zero.

“I am pleased to confirm increased funding for this year’s ABS programme, which continues to support on-the-ground delivery of projects making a tangible and positive difference – not just to greenhouse gas emissions, but to people’s lives.”

Mr Matheson announced the funding as he visited the ABS programme in Hillpark, Glasgow.

Glasgow City Council housing convener Kenny McLean said the scheme “has made a huge impact in many households in Glasgow, lowering energy bills and reducing carbon emissions”.

He added: “The increase in funding will allow continued economic, environmental and social benefits to be delivered as a result.”