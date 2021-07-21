Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Labour would boost Scottish businesses with public contracts plan, vows Reeves

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 12:05 am
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Labour Party want more public contracts to be awarded in Scotland so more goods can be made and sold in Britain (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A Labour government at Westminster would “buy, make and sell more in Scotland”, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said ahead of her first visit north of the border since taking up the role.

An economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic should focus on awarding more public contracts to British businesses, Ms Reeves said.

Labour has set out plans to use social and environmental clauses in public contracts to raise standards, similar to the approach of countries such as France and the United States.

The party would also call for every public body to award more contracts to British firms, and require public bodies to report on how much they are buying from businesses in this country.

Labour’s analysis of public contracts awarded by the Scottish Government suggests just £103 million (8%) of £1.2 billion is given to small or medium Scottish businesses.

The Scottish Labour Party has previously argued for local businesses to be prioritised when awarding government contracts, as well as requiring commitments that firms receiving public money should pay the Scottish Living Wage, recognise trade unions and not use zero-hour contracts.

Before her trip to a manufacturing site in Renfrewshire alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Ms Reeves said: “As we recover from the pandemic, we have a chance to seize new opportunities and shape a new future for Scotland and the rest of Britain.

“For too long, the people of Scotland have not had a government fighting to deliver jobs and growth in the country.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will be visiting Scotland alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“121,000 Scots are unemployed, thousands of jobs in renewable energy have been lost and the country’s manufacturing base has been hollowed out.

“Only Labour will get our economy firing on all cylinders by giving people new skills for the jobs of the future here in Scotland, bringing security and resilience back to our economy and public services, and helping our high streets thrive again.

“That starts with our plan to buy, make and sell more in Scotland and the rest of Britain.

“From green jobs in manufacturing electric vehicles and offshore wind turbines, to fin tech, digital media and film – we must grow modern industries to build a long-term economy that provides good jobs and is built for the future.”

