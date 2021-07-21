MSPs on the lookout for ‘community heroes’ to join Holyrood’s opening ceremony

MSPs are being asked to nominate a “local community hero” from their constituency to be involved in Holyrood’s opening ceremony.

The event, due to take place in October, will serve as the official start of the new parliamentary term following May’s election – although MSPs have been working since polling day.

In an initiative which has taken place at the last three openings, each member will nominate one of their own constituents who have made a positive impact on the lives of other people during the pandemic, meaning 129 people will get the nod.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said: “As parliamentarians we have all heard directly of the difficult circumstances that many people in our communities have faced because of this pandemic.

“But alongside this, we have heard so many uplifting stories of people and communities coming together to protect those most vulnerable.

“As we begin this new session of Parliament, we are filled with renewed purpose, hope and determination to make things better for people in Scotland.

“Therefore, it is fitting that we can use this occasion to tell the story of those across Scotland who have provided that optimism for others.

“As we seek to recover and rebuild our country, I am proud that the Parliament can play its part in celebrating and honouring those that have made such a positive difference during challenging times.”