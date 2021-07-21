Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021
News / Politics / Scottish politics

MSPs on the lookout for ‘community heroes’ to join Holyrood’s opening ceremony

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 12:05 am
MSPs can nominate a constituent who will be involved in this year’s opening ceremony (Jane Barlow/PA)
MSPs are being asked to nominate a “local community hero” from their constituency to be involved in Holyrood’s opening ceremony.

The event, due to take place in October, will serve as the official start of the new parliamentary term following May’s election – although MSPs have been working since polling day.

In an initiative which has taken place at the last three openings, each member will nominate one of their own constituents who have made a positive impact on the lives of other people during the pandemic, meaning 129 people will get the nod.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said: “As parliamentarians we have all heard directly of the difficult circumstances that many people in our communities have faced because of this pandemic.

“But alongside this, we have heard so many uplifting stories of people and communities coming together to protect those most vulnerable.

“As we begin this new session of Parliament, we are filled with renewed purpose, hope and determination to make things better for people in Scotland.

“Therefore, it is fitting that we can use this occasion to tell the story of those across Scotland who have provided that optimism for others.

“As we seek to recover and rebuild our country, I am proud that the Parliament can play its part in celebrating and honouring those that have made such a positive difference during challenging times.”

