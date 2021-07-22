Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Latest Covid deaths serve as reminder of ‘toll’ of virus, warns Sturgeon

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 3:33 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to get vaccinated and keep following the restrictions as 22 more Covid deaths were recorded in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland has recorded the highest number of Covid deaths in one day for more than four months, with Nicola Sturgeon saying it shows the “toll” the virus can still take.

In the daily figures published by the Scottish Government on Thursday, 22 deaths and 1,825 new Covid cases were recorded. The new infections take the total number of positive tests for Covid in Scotland to 335,966.

The daily death total of 22 is the highest since March 11, and means 7,842 people have now died within 28 days of testing positive.

While the number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 was down on Wednesday to 488 – a drop of 41 on the previous day – the number of patients in intensive care rose by seven to 58.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “There’s always a lag before we see hospital admissions and deaths reduce too.

“A further 22 deaths reminds us of toll virus can take – my condolences go to those grieving.”

The First Minister urged Scots to get vaccinated and keep following restrictions, saying this could help keep case numbers “on a downward path” as well as reducing the number of people becoming seriously ill and dying.

(PA Graphics)

So far, 3,989,927 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination in Scotland and 3,028,271 have had their second.

The latest figures come as Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, said the health service is facing a “really exceptional situation” with people waiting for care and staff absences.

She also warned the backlog of patients waiting for treatment “will get worse before it gets better”.

