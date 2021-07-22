Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Self-isolation exemption due for critical workers

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 11:01 pm
Health workers are among those who could avoid self-isolation (Neil Hall/PA)
Health workers are among those who could avoid self-isolation (Neil Hall/PA)

Critical workers are to be exempt from self-isolation under new Scottish Government plans.

It is understood the scheme will cover people working in fields including health and social care.

The plan comes after retailers warned of disruption due to the number of people self-isolating for 10 days after being identified as a close contact of someone with Covid-19.

Some health boards have also said they are under pressure amid staff shortages partly due to the number of staff having to self-isolate.

The plans would require workers to meet certain criteria to avoid having to self-isolate – and there would be safeguards in place, BBC Scotland reported.

The Scottish Government is expected to make an announcement about the scheme on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal