Failure to hit vaccine target for Scots aged 40-49 ‘humiliating’, Labour says

Almost a quarter of Scots aged 40 to 49 have still not had two doses despite Nicola Sturgeon expecting them all to be fully vaccinated by Monday.

The First Minister told Parliament last month that all those in that age group should have received both vaccine doses by July 26.

But the latest figures on the Public Health Scotland show that just 75.8% had been given two shots ahead of the target date while 90.1% had received one dose.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie branded the situation “humiliating” as she warned that the “stalling” vaccine rollout was the biggest threat to the planned route out of lockdown.

In her statement at Holyrood on June 22, Ms Sturgeon also said all 30 to 39-year-olds are expected to have their second dose by August 20.

As of Sunday, 36.1% in that age group had received both vaccines and 80.3% have had the first dose.

Overall, 3,997,105 first doses, 89.4% of all Scottish adults, have received a first dose and 3,079,492 (69.1%) have had both.

Ms Baillie, who is also Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, said: “The SNP’s failure to meet this flagship target is humiliating for them but it should worry us all.

“The First Minister was clear that the lifting of restrictions depends on the success of the vaccine rollout, but their failure to meet key targets raises fresh doubts.

Jackie Baillie said the expected failure to give two vaccines to all 40-49 year-olds is ‘humiliating’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“From the stalling vaccine programme to the collapse of test and protect, the SNP’s complacency has become the single biggest threat to our journey out of lockdown.

“With the Delta variant still rampant across Scotland, it is more important than ever that everyone gets both doses.

“More must be done to make sure everyone can get their second jab as quickly as possible.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman avoided the issue of the 40-49 age group but said that no other targets had been missed.

She said: “The vaccination programme has been one of the fastest in the world with around 91% of the over-40 population in Scotland now fully vaccinated.

“We have not missed any targets to date and our vaccination rates are broadly in line with other UK nations.

“All adults have now been offered their first dose and we expect that those who are eligible to be offered second doses by 12 September.

“We remain fully committed to ensuring that everyone has access to a Covid-19 vaccine and continue to urge anyone who has not yet come forward to do so as there is no doubt that vaccination represents our best way out of the pandemic and the best way to protect ourselves, our family and friends and our communities.”

She added: “We hope to move beyond Level 0 on August 9 and that remains our expectation.

“However, as always this is dependent on a number of factors and we will assess the data before coming to a final decision nearer the time and will provide an update in the week before August 9.”