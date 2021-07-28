Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Almost two-thirds of paramedics able to give out Naloxone to combat overdoses

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 12:05 am
Naloxone (Police Scotland/PA)
Scotland’s drugs minister has welcomed the news that almost two-thirds of ambulance crews are able to distribute Naloxone to people likely to have or witness an overdose.

Naloxone is used for the emergency treatment of opioid overdoses and paramedics are now being trained to provide take-home kits to drug users and their friends or family.

Approximately 65% of Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) staff are currently able to supply the medicine to reverse the effects of an overdose, with training taking place for the remaining crews during the rest of the year.

Angela Constance, Scotland’s minister for drugs policy, said: “I want to thank the Scottish Ambulance Service for the amazing job they do every day to save lives.

“The roll-out of Naloxone training has no doubt resulted in many lives being saved.

“Naloxone is one of a wide range of measures being used to address the public health emergency of drugs deaths, but it plays an important role and allows those supplying the kits to connect people who use drugs and their families with appropriate local services.”

Approximately 80 kits are being given out each month, according to the Scottish Government, intended for use on overdosing drug users until an ambulance arrives.

Extra funding announced to tackle drug deaths in Scotland
Minister for Drug Policy Angela Constance in the main chamber with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking after meeting the SAS’s the three regional harm reduction leaders in Glasgow, Ms Constance added: “Of course, we want to help people long before they get to the point of a life-threatening overdose.

“We are working hard to increase the number of people in treatment and £4 million is going specifically towards the implementation of the new MAT (Medication Assisted Treatment) standards which ensure everyone has access to the support which works best for them.

“Same-day support will begin to be rolled out from this autumn with all of the standards in place by April next year.

“Over the next five years we will spend £250 million on addressing this crisis and I am determined that every penny of this additional funding will make a difference to all those affected by drug use in Scotland.”

Drug harm reduction lead for the west region, Lauren Sloey, said: “The Scottish Ambulance Service has a presence in every community in Scotland, 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.

“Due to the demand from patients experiencing overdoses from drug use across our communities, and reflecting our unique reach into people’s homes, we are focused on what we can do to positively influence a reduction in drug deaths across Scotland.

“As well as supplying take-home Naloxone at the point of non-fatal overdose, SAS is also connecting individuals directly with support and treatment services at the point they need it the most, turning our emergency responses into continuous care pathways for people who use drugs.

“This has the potential to benefit not only the individual but wider family and friends to optimise their health and wellbeing.”

