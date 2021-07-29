Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

EU and US isolation change should have been communicated jointly – Yousaf

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 1:46 pm
The decision on US and EU travellers was announced yesterday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s Health Secretary has said the decision to change self-isolation requirements for people arriving from Europe and America should have been communicated jointly.

The decision was announced on Wednesday, with reports appearing early in the day before an official announcement from Whitehall ahead of a similar announcement made by the Scottish Government in the afternoon.

Under the new guidelines, travellers from the US or EU who are fully vaccinated will be able to skip self-isolation after they arrive in the UK.

Humza Yousaf
The Health Secretary was opening an eye clinic at the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking at the official opening of a new eye centre at the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank, Humza Yousaf told the PA news agency: “We’d rather the UK Government had worked with us and we could have got to a joint position and communicated that jointly, that would have been a better position to be in.”

He added: “In terms of communication, I would have preferred it to be done a way where the four nations did that jointly.”

The decision, the Health Secretary said, addresses an “anomaly” over vaccines.

“I think there was a bit of an anomaly there for people who had been vaccinated from vaccines that we would recognise here in Scotland,” he said.

“I’m pleased that anomaly has been fixed.”

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

Travel has been regarded as one of the main drivers of cases and new variants throughout the pandemic, with people often bringing the virus – and its different mutations – into other countries.

But the Health Secretary said: “There is a difference when it comes to amber list countries and red list countries, so when there is countries that we’re particularly concerned about because of case numbers or maybe a new variant, of course that exemption will apply there.”

When asked if he was confident the traffic light travel system would be able to counter any of the risks of the new rules, Mr Yousaf said: “I can’t stand here truthfully and give you a cast iron guarantee that a new variant from somewhere across the world would never make its way to the shores of somewhere in the UK.

“That’s not something I can give you a cast iron guarantee on, anyone who did say that would be being untruthful.

“What we’re doing is putting measures in place that we think will allow people some liberty back when people have lived with extreme restrictions for the last 16 to 18 months, but also make sure that we’re not putting people in harm’s way.”

