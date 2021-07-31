Scotland records nine more Covid-19 deaths

Scotland has recorded nine coronavirus deaths and 1,018 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,939.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.9%, down from 6.2% the previous day.

A total of 445 people were in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 29 on the previous day, with 64 patients in intensive care, a rise of four.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded the most cases in the past 24 hours, with 236, followed by Lothian with 192 and Lanarkshire with 174.

So far, 4,009,611 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,180,160 have received their second dose.

These figures come just days before Scotland will hear if coronavirus restrictions will be eased further on August 9, with Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf saying they were “confident” the country would move beyond Level 0 after an announcement on Tuesday.