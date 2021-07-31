First vaccine doses for vulnerable teenagers should be completed in August

The Scottish Government is aiming to ensure first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are given to teenagers in certain groups by the end of August.

Two weeks ago, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans to vaccinate some 12-17 year olds, including those with Down’s Syndrome and learning difficulties, or those who are immunosuppressed or live with someone who is.

The change came on the back of a shift in guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and will see an estimated 4,000 young people vaccinated.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the ‘the benefits outweigh the risks’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Now, the Scottish Government has said it hopes to see first doses of the vaccine given this month, with offers to be made before August 16 – when most schools in Scotland return.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “In line with the latest JCVI advice we will now be offering Covid-19 vaccinations to children and young people aged between 12 and 17 from key groups.

“The programme has always offered vaccine to groups where the benefits far outweigh the risks.

“The research and evidence shows that is the case for young people in these groups and they should now be called forward for a Covid-19 vaccine.

“These children and young people will be able to get the vaccine in the most appropriate setting for their situation. This may be in their own home or a care setting, or at a clinic, depending on their care or health needs.

“I would urge any parent or carer who has a child or young person eligible for a vaccine to visit NHS Inform where they can find the most up-to-date information; and read the leaflet that they will receive with their letter or from their health board.

“Parents, carers or young people can also speak to their local health professional to discuss this further if they need to.”