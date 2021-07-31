Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

First vaccine doses for vulnerable teenagers should be completed in August

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 12:04 am
Certain teenagers will be offered the vaccine before schools go back (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government is aiming to ensure first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are given to teenagers in certain groups by the end of August.

Two weeks ago, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans to vaccinate some 12-17 year olds, including those with Down’s Syndrome and learning difficulties, or those who are immunosuppressed or live with someone who is.

The change came on the back of a shift in guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and will see an estimated 4,000 young people vaccinated.

Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the ‘the benefits outweigh the risks’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Now, the Scottish Government has said it hopes to see first doses of the vaccine given this month, with offers to be made before August 16 – when most schools in Scotland return.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “In line with the latest JCVI advice we will now be offering Covid-19 vaccinations to children and young people aged between 12 and 17 from key groups.

“The programme has always offered vaccine to groups where the benefits far outweigh the risks.

“The research and evidence shows that is the case for young people in these groups and they should now be called forward for a Covid-19 vaccine.

“These children and young people will be able to get the vaccine in the most appropriate setting for their situation. This may be in their own home or a care setting, or at a clinic, depending on their care or health needs.

“I would urge any parent or carer who has a child or young person eligible for a vaccine to visit NHS Inform where they can find the most up-to-date information; and read the leaflet that they will receive with their letter or from their health board.

“Parents, carers or young people can also speak to their local health professional to discuss this further if they need to.”

