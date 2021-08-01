Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Three more deaths in Scotland from Covid-19

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 2:37 pm
The figures come ahead of a change to travel advice for EU and US residents coming to the UK (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland has recorded three coronavirus deaths and 1,034 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,942.

The daily test positivity rate is 5.4%, up from 4.9% the previous day.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded the most cases in the past 24 hours, with 279, followed by Lothian with 164 and Lanarkshire with 159.

A total of 422 people were in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 23 on the previous day, with 62 patients in intensive care, a drop of two.

So far, 4,011,060 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,197,899 have received their second dose.

The news comes as the Scottish Government is set to change the quarantine rules for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from the EU or US.

From 4am on Monday, those arriving will no longer have to self-isolate if they have had both doses of the vaccine, following an announcement last week from both the Scottish and UK governments.

