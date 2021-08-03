Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Sturgeon ‘keeping options open’ on vaccine passports

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 3:51 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 4:20 pm
A vaccine is delivered (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A vaccine is delivered (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon says she is keeping her options open on whether to introduce Covid vaccine passports domestically in Scotland.

The First Minister said she was “highly cautious” about the use of Covid passports but she wanted to consider whether they could play a role in the future.

As she announced the move beyond Level 0 on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government was considering “very carefully the possible, albeit limited, use of Covid status certification for access to certain higher risk venues in future”.

An app is under development to allow for such certification for those travelling abroad, she said, but it could also allow for vaccine certification domestically.

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie and Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur questioned the First Minister about her plans during a virtual session of the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Harvie said the use of vaccine passports “raises human rights implications if our ability to live our lives is dependent on our health status”.

Mr McArthur said: “I’m concerned the government is still humming and hawing about domestic vaccine passports a full nine months after we first pressed them for a decision.”

The First Minister said vaccination did not eliminate all risks from the virus.

Referring to her earlier statement to MSPs, she stressed that no decision on the domestic use of Covid status certification had been taken yet.

She said: “I wasn’t seeking to emphasise it or pull it out as the big next thing that we’re definitely going to do.

“I wanted to be frank with Parliament that we are keeping our options open.”

The app would not immediately have functionality for domestic certification but it could be used in the future, she said.

Ms Sturgeon added: “I am highly cautious about Covid passports, to give them the colloquial term, for all the reasons that Patrick Harvie has set out.

“I would be passionately and fundamentally opposed to their use for access to public services or anything that was seen as essential for people.”

But later in the session, the First Minister told Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon she was not in favour of vaccine passports to access key public services or venues people cannot avoid, such as when visiting care homes.

“I do not favour the use of vaccine passports for access to care homes,” she said.

“I would be very strongly opposed to using vaccine certification or Covid certification for access to public services or places where people have no option but to go.

“That’s not to say that I don’t believe we have to take the most stringent measures to protect people in care homes but we also have to make sure that people have access to care homes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal