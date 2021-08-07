Hospitals and GP surgeries to keep two-metre rule after Covid restrictions lift

Hospitals, doctors’ surgeries and dentists will continue to require two-metre physical distancing after the coronavirus rules are eased, Scotland’s Health Secretary has announced.

The two-metre rule will be required in healthcare settings throughout Scotland despite the majority of legal restrictions being lifted from Monday.

Humza Yousaf confirmed that the social distancing requirement will remain in place but will be reviewed at an unspecified time in the future.

He said: “The safety of patients and healthcare staff is paramount.

“As we move beyond level 0, we must remember that the virus has not gone away and safeguards like distancing may be needed in some settings as we learn to live with Covid-19.

“Physical distancing in our health system will remain for now as we move safely out of lockdown.

“We will keep the situation under review and will publish a plan for the safe recovery of our NHS in the coming weeks.”

Deputy Chief Nursing Officer Anne Armstrong added: “Hospitals and other healthcare settings have developed new ways of working to meet the challenges of the pandemic, but there is still a risk of hospitalised cases and winter threats.

“Physical distancing will help protect staff and patients as part of the ongoing management of confirmed or suspected Covid cases.”