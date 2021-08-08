Co-operation deal being mulled by civil servants, Greens’ email claims

A “New Zealand-style” co-operation deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens, which would likely see a Green MSP enter Government, is being mulled by civil servants, an email seen by the PA news agency claims.

The message, sent to members of the Scottish Greens on Friday, announces the postponement of a vote on the final deal until August 28 and pledges to provide the wording of an agreement to members by August 20.