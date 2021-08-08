Scotland records 1,240 Covid cases on final day in Level 0

Scotland has recorded 1,240 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.

The number of new cases is 146 fewer than the 1,386 reported on Saturday.

No new deaths have been recorded, although registration offices tend to be closed at weekends.

Of the 22,618 new tests for Covid-19 that reported results in the previous 24 hours, 6.0% were positive, down from the positivity rate of 6.3% on Saturday.

As of Saturday evening, 360 people were in hospital with recently confirmed infections, up one, including 40 patients being treated in intensive care units – down from 41 the day before.

The latest figures also show that a further 20,079 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered on Saturday, down from the 21,374 on Friday.

Of those, 1,938 were first doses and 18,141 were second doses, taking the total number of vaccinations given to 4,024,852 and 3,323,466 respectively.

Scotland will move beyond Level 0 at midnight, with most coronavirus restrictions being lifted.

Legal requirements for physical distancing – except in healthcare settings – and gatherings will be removed on Monday and all venues will be able to reopen.

From Monday 9 August, Scotland will move beyond level 0. But it's important to remember that some protective measures will remain in place ℹ️ We've published guidance which sets out what you can and cannot do. Make sure you know how to #StaySafe ➡️ https://t.co/VVXf8ZvbQc pic.twitter.com/D4SAVNPYYU — Scottish Government (@scotgov) August 6, 2021

Some measures, such as the requirement to wear face coverings indoors in public places and on public transport, will stay in place.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs last week that the country could move beyond Level 0, the lowest level of a five-tier system of restrictions in Scotland, due to the “steady decline in cases” and “the success of vaccination”.

Under the new rules, double-vaccinated adults and all children will be able to avoid self-isolation if they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus so long as they are symptomless and provide a negative PCR test.

Pupils and teachers will have to continue wearing masks indoors for up to six weeks after schools return, the government has said.

Whole classes in schools will no longer have to stay at home if an infection is discovered, although children and adults who are higher-risk close contacts will be told to isolate.

Outdoors events of more than 5,000 people and indoor events of more than 2,000 will have to apply for permission from local authorities and the government to go ahead.

On Saturday, Ms Sturgeon said that Scotland is in a “much better position” with Covid-19 than could have been expected at the start of summer.

But the First Minister also urged Scots to “continue to take sensible precautions” despite many of the legal coronavirus rules being lifted.

The number of new coronavirus infections reached a peak of 4,234 on July 1 but the average number of daily cases during August is 1,172.