Nurse who vaccinated Sturgeon says pandemic experience has been an ‘honour’

The nurse who vaccinated Nicola Sturgeon has said her experience during the coronavirus pandemic has been an “honour”.

Elaine Anderson, 51, was thrust into the limelight when she gave the First Minister her first Covid-19 jag in April.

Ms Anderson, who is from Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire, usually works as a vaccinator in schools.

Reflecting on her experience on the vaccination programme over the past eight months, she said the “Covid war” has led to many emotional moments.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in April (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Early on it was recognised that the school immunisation teams had a great deal of experience in this area and, as the schools were closed, we were brought into the Covid vaccination programme,” she said.

“It’s been an absolute honour, really quite overwhelming actually. In the beginning, people were coming in, often it was the first time they had been out of the house in months.

“Some were in tears, there was such relief.

“There’s been a real sense of solidarity – we are in this Covid war together and we will beat it.”

She added: “I have met so many great people from so many walks of life.

“Everyone has a story. So many interesting people I would never normally meet.

“Now we are vaccinating the young people, which is fabulous.

“Many just say ‘Please get it into me’ – they just want go get back to normality.”

Elaine Anderson usually works as a school vaccinator (Jane Barlow/PA)

Describing the day she vaccinated the First Minister at the NHS Louisa Jordan facility, Ms Anderson said: “It was another honour. She was lovely and quite emotional.

“My son was very impressed and was telling all his friends his mum is famous as she vaccinated Nicola! Nicola, not even the First Minister!

“Nothing makes me happier than looking out the window and seeing people in their droves, lining up to get their vaccination.

“There’s such excitement – I get a real buzz.

“My parting line to them is ‘Please don’t have a vaccination party!’”

I’ll be forever grateful to Elaine – who put me totally at ease when she administered my first dose of the Covid vaccine back in April – and to the thousands like her across the country delivering this programme #heroes https://t.co/BTXspKIjj5 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 9, 2021

Later on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said she will be “forever grateful” to Ms Anderson.

She tweeted: “I’ll be forever grateful to Elaine – who put me totally at ease when she administered my first dose of the Covid vaccine back in April – and to the thousands like her across the country delivering this programme.”