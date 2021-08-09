Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Nurse who vaccinated Sturgeon says pandemic experience has been an ‘honour’

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 11:25 am Updated: August 9, 2021, 11:55 am
Elaine Anderson gave First Minister Nicola Sturgeon her first Covid-19 vaccination (Jane Barlow/PA)
The nurse who vaccinated Nicola Sturgeon has said her experience during the coronavirus pandemic has been an “honour”.

Elaine Anderson, 51, was thrust into the limelight when she gave the First Minister her first Covid-19 jag in April.

Ms Anderson, who is from Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire, usually works as a vaccinator in schools.

Reflecting on her experience on the vaccination programme over the past eight months, she said the “Covid war” has led to many emotional moments.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in April (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Early on it was recognised that the school immunisation teams had a great deal of experience in this area and, as the schools were closed, we were brought into the Covid vaccination programme,” she said.

“It’s been an absolute honour, really quite overwhelming actually. In the beginning, people were coming in, often it was the first time they had been out of the house in months.

“Some were in tears, there was such relief.

“There’s been a real sense of solidarity – we are in this Covid war together and we will beat it.”

She added: “I have met so many great people from so many walks of life.

“Everyone has a story. So many interesting people I would never normally meet.

“Now we are vaccinating the young people, which is fabulous.

“Many just say ‘Please get it into me’ – they just want go get back to normality.”

Elaine Anderson usually works as a school vaccinator (Jane Barlow/PA)

Describing the day she vaccinated the First Minister at the NHS Louisa Jordan facility, Ms Anderson said: “It was another honour. She was lovely and quite emotional.

“My son was very impressed and was telling all his friends his mum is famous as she vaccinated Nicola! Nicola, not even the First Minister!

“Nothing makes me happier than looking out the window and seeing people in their droves, lining up to get their vaccination.

“There’s such excitement – I get a real buzz.

“My parting line to them is ‘Please don’t have a vaccination party!’”

Later on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said she will be “forever grateful” to Ms Anderson.

She tweeted: “I’ll be forever grateful to Elaine – who put me totally at ease when she administered my first dose of the Covid vaccine back in April – and to the thousands like her across the country delivering this programme.”

