Dip in number of households in temporary accommodation

The number of homeless households living in temporary accommodation in Scotland has fallen slightly compared to the last quarter, updated figures show.

Some 13,152 households were living in short-term bed-and-breakfast housing across the country on the final day of June, compared with 13,331 at the end of March – a 1.3% dip – the revised statistics from the Scottish Housing Regulator show.

On Monday, the regulator published figures showing a 17% rise in the number of homeless households living in temporary accommodation in the final first quarter of 2021-22 compared with the final quarter of 2020-21, but changed the figures on Tuesday blaming a “data error”.

The revised statistics also show that councils did not offer accommodation to households who needed it 85 times in the final quarter of 2020-21, compared to just 33 instances in the first quarter to 2021-22.

Alison Watson, director of housing and homelessness charity Shelter Scotland, said: “Shelter Scotland welcomes the small drop in the number of people currently living in temporary accommodation waiting for a safe, permanent home.

“We recognise the work of frontline council staff who are providing lifeline services to people who would otherwise have nowhere to go.

“It is concerning to see an increase in the number of times councils have failed to offer accommodation to people when they needed it and when there is a legal obligation to do so.

“Scotland had a housing emergency before the pandemic. We used to have hundreds of people sleeping rough on our streets every night. We don’t want to go back there.

“That’s why we want to see the Scottish Government working urgently to help councils secure the accommodation and other resources they need to ensure we come out of this health crisis having transformed the way we tackle homelessness.

“Right now, everything possible should be done to prevent more people becoming homeless and we want to see the temporary ban on evictions reinstated to keep people in their homes.”

During the pandemic, the Scottish Government introduced a ban on evictions – but this has now been lifted.

The Scottish Association of Landlords said in June that evicting tenants should be a “last resort”.