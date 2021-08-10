Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Exam results to be released after second year of Covid disruption

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 2:47 am
The Scottish exam diet was cancelled for the second time in a year (David Davies/PA)
The Scottish exam diet was cancelled for the second time in a year (David Davies/PA)

Scotland’s high school pupils will find out their exam results on Tuesday, the second time they have been upended by the pandemic.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will release results at 9.30am on Tuesday, with pupils being notified throughout the day of their individual achievement.

Following a political firestorm created by last year’s results – which included protests by students and a vote of no confidence in then Education Secretary John Swinney – the system was changed for this year’s cycle.

John Swinney
The Deputy First Minister faced a no confidence vote when he was Education Secretary over last year’s scandal (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

With exams cancelled last year, an algorithm was devised to help with grading. Among other factors, this took into account the previous attainment of individual schools when grading estimates from teachers.

The system resulted in almost 125,000 pupils being downgraded – a disproportionate number of whom were from poorer areas – but was eventually scrapped due to the outrage caused.

Following the cancellation of this year’s exam diet, the Scottish Government and SQA implemented a new system, this time without an algorithm and with more of a focus on teacher estimates.

Pupils will also be able to appeal directly to the SQA if they believe their grades are unwarranted, following an announcement in June from new Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.

But pupils, teachers and parents sought to raise the alarm about the new system throughout the spring, claiming that, in order to produce the required evidence, exam-style assessments had to be held, despite the cancellation of the diet.

Scottish Green education spokesman Ross Greer said: “The Scottish Government and SQA should start this year’s results day with an apology to Scotland’s young people for the entirely avoidable levels of stress and anxiety they were put through.

“The onslaught of de-facto exams after Easter wasn’t a necessary requirement, it was the result of a near-total failure to plan for the effects of Covid disruption earlier in the school year.

“The decision to cancel exams was taken far too late, the alternative grading system was based on evidence that didn’t yet exist and the only way to produce it on time was through tests which in every meaningful way mirrored the exams they had cancelled.

“On top of all of this, pupils and teachers have no ability to appeal a grade on compassionate grounds or other exceptional circumstances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal