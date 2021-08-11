Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Labour calls on First Minister to publicly oppose Cambo oil field

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 10:06 am Updated: August 11, 2021, 6:24 pm
The First Minister is yet to make the Scottish Government’s position on Cambo public (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Scottish Labour has called on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to “set an example” ahead of Cop26 and oppose the Cambo oil field.

With the key climate summit just three months away, and ministers in the Scottish Government claiming it could be the last chance for humanity to stop the most devastating impacts of climate change, the controversial proposed oil field has come to the fore.

Up to 132 million tonnes of carbon could be released if the field, off the coast of Shetland, is given the green light and require a land mass 1.5 times the size of Scotland to counter.

Monica Lennon
Monica Lennon wrote to the First Minister on Wednesday (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

A report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) claimed global warming will continue into at least the middle of this century, but failure to take action to limit CO2 emissions now would mean the target set by governments – of remaining below 1.5C of warming – will be missed.

The report also claimed global warming could even exceed 2C in this century without urgent action.

While the decision is not devolved to Holyrood, pressure has been growing on Ms Sturgeon and her Government to publicly oppose the plans in an effort to influence the final decision, including an approach by climate activists during a visit to the Govanhill Carnival in Glasgow, where the First Minister said “it’s not an issue for the Scottish Government”.

Labour net zero spokeswoman Monica Lennon has written to the First Minister, urging her to speak out.

“With all eyes on Scotland ahead of Cop26, it has never been more important to meet our obligations to the world and set the right example,” she said.

“This means taking an unequivocal position on new oil and gas plans, such as the proposed Cambo oil field off the west coast of Shetland.”

She added: “Despite the lack of leadership from ministers in the UK and Scottish governments, the people-powered Stop Cambo campaign is gaining momentum.

“This is thanks to the courage and passion of citizens across Scotland and beyond.

“They deserve to know that our political leaders understand the science and are paying attention.

“First Minister, they need you to use your voice and influence to oppose Cambo.

“Workers and communities need to see that the Scottish Government is actively working to deliver a just transition to a green economy and has a credible energy plan.

“For the sake of our planet, I am asking the Scottish Government to join with Scottish Labour and campaigners in opposing the Cambo oil field.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “While decisions on the Cambo oil field are reserved to Westminster, the First Minister has made clear that we are looking closely at the issue, particularly in light of the IPCC’s most recent scientific report.

“We are wholly committed to becoming a net zero economy by 2045 and any Scottish Government support for oil and gas businesses operating in the North Sea is conditional upon them contributing to a sustainable and inclusive energy transition, and ensuring a secure energy supply.”

