Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Glasgow McVitie’s factory to close after alternative proposal rejected

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 11:46 am Updated: August 11, 2021, 6:20 pm
The factory will close next year (pladisglobal/PA)
The factory will close next year (pladisglobal/PA)

A historic Glasgow biscuit factory will close next year after its parent company rejected an alternative proposal designed to save jobs at the site.

The McVitie’s factory in the Tollcross area of the city supports almost 500 jobs, but owners Pladis has blamed “excess capacity” at other UK sites as a reason for the planned closure.

An action group of unions, the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council and other interested parties put together an alternative, which would see a new factory built on another site.

But on Wednesday, the company announced it would be shuttering the factory after almost 100 years in operation.

Pladis UK director David Murray told the Daily Record: “We know this news will be difficult for our colleagues at Tollcross, so it is with regret that we announce our intention to proceed with the proposal to close the site.

“Our priority is to provide employees with the ongoing support they need as we continue with the consultation.

“Pladis is home to some of Britain’s best-loved brands which have been part of the fabric of our society for nearly 200 years. In order to protect them for generations to come, we must take steps to address excess capacity in the UK.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the announcement was “extremely disappointing”.

He said: “The Scottish Government, alongside Glasgow City Council, GMB and Unite Union, are equally perplexed by this decision as the Pladis CEO gave firm assurances to the First Minister and I in July that they remained committed to working with us to review the proposal submitted by the action group – a serious proposal that aims to support Pladis to retain a factory in Glasgow and secure the jobs at risk.

“Alongside our enterprise agencies we are currently engaging with Pladis to understand why this announcement has been made and what it means for those employed at McVities.

“We remain absolutely committed to working with them to find an alternative to closure.”

Labour MSP Paul Sweeney accused the owners of rejecting the proposal “out of hand” and failing “to engage constructively”.

He added: “This news will come as a body blow for the workforce at McVitie’s.

Paul Sweeney
Paul Sweeney (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The proposal would have seen manufacturing continue in the east end, ensuring continued employment in a community that has borne the brunt of austerity.

“Pladis stated that they wanted to make efficiency savings, which is exactly what this proposal delivered, yet the company still see fit to simply dismiss it.

“I couldn’t be more disappointed – there are nearly 500 jobs at stake here in a community that simply cannot afford to lose them.

“While I appreciate that the First Minister has personally intervened, the Scottish Government must now step up and use every power at its disposal to save these jobs.

“If that means introducing a comprehensive state aid package then that’s exactly what needs to happen.

“We are at a crisis point in Scottish manufacturing. A proactive approach must now take priority – simply firefighting a constant barrage of redundancy notices from multinational companies is evidently an ineffective strategy and one that has been allowed to continue for far too long.”

GMB Scotland senior organiser Hazel Nolan said: “It seems clear now that Pladis had no intention of engaging in good faith over the future of Tollcross – general manager Jim Cuthbert told us they ‘expected more’ from the counter-proposals but offered no specific comment on what ‘more’ would look like.

“That’s not good enough. If Pladis are walking away from this community after nearly a century of production, and after 18 months of constant manufacturing during this Covid-19 pandemic, the very least the workforce deserve is honest answers.

“That honesty is also needed for the members of the action group because if a firm like Pladis no longer sees Scotland as a viable place to do business, then everyone needs to understand why and what must be done to prevent further manufacturing decline.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal