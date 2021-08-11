Covid-linked deaths rose by 51 in last week

The number of deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate has risen by 51 in the last week, according to new figures.

The weekly National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows 10,421 people have now died since the start of the pandemic from confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

Of the deaths recorded in the latest figures, which cover the period from August 2 to August 8, 15 were people aged under 65, including five who were between 15 and 44.

As at 8 August 2021, 10,421 COVID-related deaths registered. 51 registered in the latest week, 5 more than previous week. 43 deaths in hospitals; 5 deaths at home or in a non-institutional setting; 3 care home deaths. https://t.co/8J9Xjsc828 #NRSStats #COVID-19 #pandemic pic.twitter.com/z4QjPrSfKA — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) August 11, 2021

Thirteen people aged 65-74 also died during that week, along with 23 people over 75.

The vast majority of deaths (43) occurred in hospital, with three in care homes and five either at home or in another non-institutional setting.

Glasgow recorded the most deaths with eight, while seven occurred in North Lanarkshire and six in Dundee.

The NRS figures differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government using Health Protection Scotland data because the former includes suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

2,548,101 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,498 to 357,917 Sadly 10 more patients who tested positive have died (8,013 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/9hesfDEYkD — Scottish Government (@scotgov) August 11, 2021

In those daily figures, there were 10 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,498 new cases in the past 24 hours.

This now take the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 8,013.

The latest figures show the daily test positivity rate is 5%, down from 7.8% the previous day.

A total of 356 people were in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up four in 24 hours, with 42 patients in intensive care, up two.

So far, 4,034,420 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,375,524 have received their second dose.