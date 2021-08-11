Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Covid-linked deaths rose by 51 in last week

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 12:36 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 2:18 pm
Five people died between the ages of 15 and 44 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The number of deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate has risen by 51 in the last week, according to new figures.

The weekly National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows 10,421 people have now died since the start of the pandemic from confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

Of the deaths recorded in the latest figures, which cover the period from August 2 to August 8, 15 were people aged under 65, including five who were between 15 and 44.

Thirteen people aged 65-74 also died during that week, along with 23 people over 75.

The vast majority of deaths (43) occurred in hospital, with three in care homes and five either at home or in another non-institutional setting.

Glasgow recorded the most deaths with eight, while seven occurred in North Lanarkshire and six in Dundee.

The NRS figures differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government using Health Protection Scotland data because the former includes suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

In those daily figures, there were 10 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,498 new cases in the past 24 hours.

This now take the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 8,013.

The latest figures show the daily test positivity rate is 5%, down from 7.8% the previous day.

A total of 356 people were in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up four in 24 hours, with 42 patients in intensive care, up two.

So far, 4,034,420 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,375,524 have received their second dose.

